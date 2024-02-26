Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 143,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

