Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 643 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.27. 1,382,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.