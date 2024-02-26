U.S. Silica (SLCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $824.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

