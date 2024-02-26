Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,325 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,243 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 4.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,098,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539,396. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

