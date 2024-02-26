Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lessened by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $72,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,494,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439,736. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

