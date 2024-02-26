UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after acquiring an additional 663,673 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

