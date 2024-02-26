UBS Group Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $83.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.48.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.31. 654,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,672,297. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Marvell Technology by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.