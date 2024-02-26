UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $102.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.41. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.