UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $210.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $220.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

