UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the period. UiPath makes up about 4.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of UiPath worth $106,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,286. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

