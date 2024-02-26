United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 15th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
Shares of UCBIO opened at $24.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $25.36.
About United Community Banks
