United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,345,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

