Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. 23,069,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,857,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $51,787.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,334 shares of company stock worth $11,999,673. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 5,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,995.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.