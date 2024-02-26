University of Wisconsin Foundation Takes $5.86 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

University of Wisconsin Foundation purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 6.7% of University of Wisconsin Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. University of Wisconsin Foundation owned 0.20% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $236.79. 455,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.94. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,049.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $1,754,226. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

