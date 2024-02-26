VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY opened at GBX 345 ($4.34) on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 282.33 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 424.29 ($5.34). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.53. The stock has a market cap of £362.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.07) price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

