Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $270.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $234.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average of $224.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

