ValiRx (LON:VAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.25

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 510962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 0.61.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

