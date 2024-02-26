Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 7,462 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. 26,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,807. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $67.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.