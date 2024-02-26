Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.55. 6,355,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,623,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.