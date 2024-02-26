Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VGT stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $515.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,818. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $523.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.85.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

