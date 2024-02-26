Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $2.86 on Monday, hitting $428.26. 304,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

