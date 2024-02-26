Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 368.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $178.23. The stock had a trading volume of 728,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $179.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

