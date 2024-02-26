Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $58,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $178.23. 728,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,587. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $179.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

