Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,234,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282,715. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

