Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s 6th Largest Position

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.36. 449,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,057. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $341.89. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.