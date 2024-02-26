Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.34. The company had a trading volume of 201,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,972. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average of $244.86. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.