Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $3.36 on Monday, reaching $516.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,610. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $523.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.15 and its 200 day moving average is $455.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

