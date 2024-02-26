Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.77. 725,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,221. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.