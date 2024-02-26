Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 5.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 307,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,498. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

