Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.83. 113,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,870. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $234.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.