Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $36,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,402,000 after acquiring an additional 102,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $58.44. 1,629,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,849. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

