Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.72. 548,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,619. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $239.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day moving average of $219.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

