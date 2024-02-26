Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $67,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.96. 3,235,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,336. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

