Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.