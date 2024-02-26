VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

