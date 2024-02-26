Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

VCYT traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $23.44. 229,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

