Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
