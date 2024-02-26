Verdad Advisers LP Has $353,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.2 %

ASML stock traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $944.45. The company had a trading volume of 310,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $813.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.67. The firm has a market cap of $372.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $959.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.