Verdad Advisers LP Has $7.05 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,500 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 10.8% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 166,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,698 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

