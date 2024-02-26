Verdad Advisers LP Invests $1.11 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.7% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.44.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $963.32. 32,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,162. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $978.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $878.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

