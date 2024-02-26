Verdad Advisers LP Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 0.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.