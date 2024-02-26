Verdad Advisers LP Sells 2,900 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $123,027,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 741,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.31. 576,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average is $180.32. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $114.64 and a 12-month high of $256.43. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

