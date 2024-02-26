Verdad Advisers LP Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up approximately 1.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,610 shares of company stock valued at $21,074,961. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.39. 32,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $333.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

