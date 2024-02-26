Verdad Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,499 shares during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions makes up approximately 3.3% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARC remained flat at $2.68 during trading on Monday. 135,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

About ARC Document Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

