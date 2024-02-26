Verge Hits 1-Day Volume of $230.26 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Verge has traded 85.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $120.54 million and approximately $230.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,385.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.08 or 0.00500284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00130962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00237851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00146081 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

