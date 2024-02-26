Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

