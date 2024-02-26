Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $24.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veritex by 19.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 149,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.22 on Monday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

