Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $47.11 Average PT from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

