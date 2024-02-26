Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.36. 271,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 963,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

