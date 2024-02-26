Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Down to $37.42

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.42, but opened at $36.59. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 683,248 shares.

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 539,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

