Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 3.3 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 504,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.